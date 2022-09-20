WATCH: ‘Showtime’ hosts have message to Vhong Navarro

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show “It’s Showtime” threw their support for their embattled colleague Vhong Navarro in Tuesday’s episode.

During the opening gap, Navarro's long-time friend Jhong Hilario gave a shoutout to his fellow Streetboys member, who is currently detained at the National Bureau of Investigation, as a sign of support.

“Kuys Vhong, nandito lang kami. Kapit lang. We love you,” Hilario said.

Vice Ganda also echoed Hilario’s statement and initiated a group hug among the hosts of the program.

“Love you, Vhong. We will all be praying for you, Vhong. Love you,” the comedian added.

Navarro is in the custody of NBI after surrendering voluntarily, following the two arrest warrants issued against him in connection with acts of lasciviousness and rape charges filed against him.

A Taguig court issued the arrest warrant against Navarro over the non-bailable case of rape filed by former model Deniece Cornejo.