WATCH: Lapillus thanks Filipino fans for their support

MANILA -- K-pop girl group Lapillus members Shana, Yue, Seowon, Bessie, Haeun and Filipino-Argentinian Chanty were overwhelmed by the warm welcome of their Filipino fans.

On Monday, Star Magic's Inside News uploaded its exclusive coverage of Lapillus' jampacked promo for "Hit Ya Pilipinas, The Manila Tour," where they promoted their song "Hit Ya!" and comeback mini album "Gratata."

The highlight of the group's tour was the 2-day fan meet.



The group returned to South Korea last week, but before leaving, they expressed their gratitude to all their Filipino fans.

"We would like to thank all our Filipino fans for supporting Lapillus even before our debut, even until now that we finally got to meet your here in the Philippines. I am so, so grateful for the love and the warmth and everything. I can't wait to be back here again and we love you and I hope to see you again soon. Mahal ko kayo," Chanty said.

Lapillus is the latest K-pop act from label MLD Entertainment, home to fellow girl group Momoland who rose to fame in the Philippines for its 2018 hit "Bboom Bboom."

