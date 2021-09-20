What COVID-19 taught Carmi Martin about health

MANILA -- Veteran actress Carmi Martin revealed that being a COVID-19 survivor made her realize the importance of caring for one's self and choosing the lifestyle that suits her age.

“Nagka-COVID-19 ako last year kaya mas naging conscious ako na palakasin ang immune system ko at mas i-embrace ang healthy na lifestyle. Tanggap ko naman kung anong age ako ngayon at dapat alagaan ang sarili," Martin said in a recent virtual interview for her endorsement of Insulin Plant Tea.

But while she has accepted her age, the 58-year-old-actress admits there are days when she feels less beautiful.

“Dumadaan din naman tayo sa ganyang mga araw na marami ka nakakain, feeling mo lumalaki na ang baywang mo, gusto mo lang manood ng K-drama maghapon. Pero bumabawi naman ako sa ibang araw at sa akin naman, I make sure na I do my part para maalagaan ang skin ko,” she said.

Martin started her showbiz career in 1976 and has been part of prominent Kapamilya shows like “Abangan ang Susunod na Kabanata” and “Tonight with Dick and Carmi,” as well as movies like “Four Sisters and a Wedding” and “The Mistress.”

Martin was also asked if her choice to stay single is also a big part of her stress-free look. Instead, she said her faith in God is the bigger factor.

“Ang mas nakakawala ng stress 'yung magandang faith kay God. 'Yan ang masasabi ko na nagpapasaya at nagpapa-glow sa akin ngayon” she revealed.