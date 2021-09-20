The late comedienne Mahal with indie actor Mygz Molino, her rumored boyfriend and last companion before her passing. Instagram: @mygz.molino

MANILA — Indie actor Mygz Molino, Mahal’s companion, has disclosed the comedienne’s condition that led to her passing, in a vlog expressing his grief released on Saturday.

Mahal died on August 31, aged 46, due to digestive complications and COVID-19, according to her sister, Irene Tesorero.

In his vlog, Molino narrated the events leading up to Mahal’s death.

Mahal had been in low spirits since the August 5 passing of her father Romy Tesorero, according to Molino.

Based in Batangas with Molino, Mahal was unable to return home to Metro Manila, where her father’s ashes were kept, due to lockdown restrictions.

“Tahimik at minsan bigla na lang magsasalita tungkol sa papa niya. Dinamdam ni Mahal ang pagkawala ng papa niya,” he recalled.

By August 25, Mahal started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including cough and fever. She took cough syrup and paracetamol to address the symptoms, pending a COVID-19 test, Molino said.

From August 28 and 30, Mahal appeared to have recovered as she no longer displayed symptoms, according to Molino.

However, Mahal preferred to keep to herself by staying in her room, despite his and the comedienne’s siblings asking her to spend time with them.

“Inisip ko po talaga masyado lang niya pong dinamdam ang pagkawala ng papa niya, at yun po yung nakapagbigay sa kanya ng stress, pag-iisip niya,” Molino said.

By August 29, Mahal again showed flu-like symptoms. But, according to Molino, Mahal insisted she felt fine, and that she remained to have senses of smell and taste — the loss of which are further symptoms of COVID-19.

“Minsan nga po sinubukan na may ipakain sa kanya na hindi niya alam kung ano iyon. Nahulaan naman po niya. So, kampante po ako. Sabi ko nga po, hindi ito COVID,” Molino said.

On August 30, Mahal then sought her manager’s help to deliver medicine specifically to ease expelling phlegm, as she had always had difficulty doing so, Molino recalled. They administered the medicine the same day.

Mahal felt feverish still, but appeared more rested that night, according to Molino.

At that point, Molino had already started coordinating with a relative of Mahal whom he only referred to as “tita.” Mahal is known to have a stepmother, Josefa Tesorero.

Early morning of August 31, Mahal had difficulty breathing. Molino and Mahal’s manager prepared oxygen supply to address the situation, anticipating that a trip to the hospital would take time.

They brought Mahal to a hospital soon after, but was met with bad news only hours after she was admitted.

“Nagsabi nga po yung doktor 50-50 na nga po si Mahal. That time po kasi, lutang na ako, hindi ko na po alam kung ano yung mangyayari. Ayoko naman pong mag-isip ng negative, eh. So, hindi ko po muna pinakinggan yung sinasabi ng doktor,” he said.

After a few hours, Molino emotionally recounted, Mahal was declared dead due to “severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, secondary to COVID-19.”

Comedienne Mahal rose to fame in the ‘90s for roles tied to her height of three feet. Instagram: @mahal.tesorero

Molino surmised that the emotional distress from the passing of her father affected Mahal’s health, leading to contracting COVID-19.

Molino concluded his vlog with a tearful message for Mahal.

“Alam ko na masaya ka na ngayon dahil kasama mo si Papa dahil sabi mo nga, hintayin ka ni Papa. Pero ngayong sumama ka na sa kanya, alam kong masaya ka na,” he said.

“Ang dami mong mga alaala na iniwan sa amin, sa akin.”

Mahal’s remains were cremated on September 2 in Batangas. They were then brought to Quezon City, to Mahal’s family, the same night.

Molino’s vlog was filmed after he had just visited Mahal’s remains at Himlayang Pilipino for the first time, he said. He was unable to attend her funeral due to an imposed 14-day quarantine.