BTS’ youngest members clinch new firsts for K-pop

BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook

The youngest members of the world’s biggest boy band are carving their own mark on the global stage.

Although they have yet to make their official solo debut, BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook are already racking up record-breaking numbers no other K-pop idol has scored.

"Filter," for example, Jimin's sultry Latin-pop record, has just clinched the title for fastest Korean b-side song and Korean male solo song to reach 200 million streams on Spotify.

The song, which was released as part of septet's 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7," achieved the impressive mark after about 1 year and 7 months.

"Filter," which features an addictive guitar melody highlighting the lead singer's distinct vocals, is BTS' most-streamed solo song from the aforementioned full-length and the second most-streamed solo piece of the group on the platform.

To date, Jimin is the only idol to have achieved 600 million combined plays on the streaming service with just four tracks — "Filter,” “Lie,” "Intro: Serendipity," and "Serendipity (Full Length Edition)."

Meanwhile, V, made history as the first and only Korean solo artist to have four songs tally 100 million streams on Spotify.

The baritone attained the astounding feat after his self-penned neo-soul "Stigma" hit the mark. The piece joins "Singularity" from "Love Yourself Tear," Inner Child" from "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Sweet Night," from the soundtrack of the wildly successful K-drama "Itaewon Class."

The global powerhouse is also the only act other than BTS to have more than one song chart at No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes. His self-written tracks "Inner Child" topped in 100 areas, while "Sweet Night" ruled in 118 territories — the most for any artist to date.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, on the other hand, made a name for himself as the first and only K-soloist to land a track for 80 weeks on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. "Euphoria," one of the few songs that managed to consistently stay on the list for an entire year, is also the septet's highest-charting solo title on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 84).

Released as part of BTS' 2018 album "Love Yourself: Answer," the bright piece showcasing one of the golden maknae's best vocal performances, was the very first solo number by a male idol to pull 100 million streams on Spotify in 2019. As of this writing, "Euphoria" is the most played Korean b-side and the most-streamed solo by a male Korean artist after PSY's viral 2012 global hit "Gangnam Style."

Similarly, the main vocalist's solo "My Time" from "Map of the Soul: 7," has also spent a full year on the ranking and is currently on its 76th frame.

Presently, Jungkook is the only idol that has two songs chart on the purchase-only list for more than 75 weeks. As of this writing, both tracks, which previously peaked at No. 1, are on their sixth consecutive frame inside the top 10 (charts dated August 14-September 18).

Overall, the singer-songwriter has a total of 3 songs that reached No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. "Begin,” which rose at No. 1 during the tracking period dated for August 21, earned the maknae the honor of having three titles simultaneously charting in the list's upper bracket.

The trio's staggering pull also stretches beyond their music. Despite not having personal social media accounts, Jimin, V, and Jungkook frequently dominate the internet’s biggest platforms, flexing their unrivaled star power on the digital landscape.

For instance, Jimin has been hashtagged in over 60 million Instagram posts, the most for any person in the application’s history. The lead singer is also the first male Korean personality to have three photos garner 7 million likes each.

V, on the other hand, demonstrated his massive popularity when his "Butter" concept photo gained 10 million likes, the most for any Korean celebrity. Additionally, crooner has also tallied 13 fan cams that boast more than 10 million plays each, a milestone only he has attained so far.

Jungkook has likewise been racking up several eye-popping numbers on social media. Among the records he broke are most real-time viewers and likes for a V-live stream (which peaked at 22.1 million, and 2 billion respectively), most viewed individual TikTok hashtag (72 billion), and fastest tweet to reach 1 million likes and retweets.

The main vocalist is also the only person with 5 posts on Twitter that flaunt over 1 million retweets as well as the only user with two uploads that exceed 700,000 comments.

Crowned by ARMY as a “sold-out king,” the “Euphoria” singer also also demonstrates his singular influence after unintentionally causing products fans just spotted him using such as accessories, clothes, fabric softener, scented candles, kombucha, and more, to immediately sell out.