KathNiel and DonBelle twin series hit international airwaves

MANILA - ABS-CBN remains committed to sharing Filipino content with a global audience by bringing two highly-discussed romantic series to international viewers.

These series are "2 Good 2 Be True" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and "He's Into Her" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Following its successful run in 2022, "2 Good 2 Be True" now makes its way to Vietnam, dubbed in its local language, through the pay TV channel ONCINE, airing weeknights at 8 p.m.

Before its Vietnamese telecast, the primetime serye first made its strides locally by consistently trending on social media and becoming the first Filipino series to stream episodes 72 hours in advance on Netflix Philippines -- continuously topping the streaming platform's most-watched TV shows list.

Both lead stars were also recognized at the prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 (SDA) in the Outstanding Asian Artist category, with Kathryn receiving the award.

Meanwhile, "He's Into Her" has earned raves from African audiences as it currently airs in 41 Sub-Saharan countries, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Mozambique through the StarTimes channel.

First streamed locally via Kapamilya streaming platform iWantTFC, the show is top-billed by breakout stars Donny Pangilinan and 2022 SDA Outstanding Asian Artist winner Belle Mariano.

Prior to its African broadcast, the digital series made its mark as the most-watched show on iWantTFC, topping Twitter's trending charts, and spawning sold-out concerts locally.

The show also joins other ABS-CBN titles to have aired on StarTimes, including La Luna Sangre," "La Vida Lena," and the long-running action series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," among many others.