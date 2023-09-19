Amy Perez reveals unsuccessful efforts to locate ex-husband Brix Ferraris

Photo from the Instagram page of Amy Perez

MANILA – Amy Perez confessed that she spared no effort in her search for her former husband Brix Ferraris, in the best interests of their only son, Adi.

During an interview with Ogie Diaz, Perez mentioned that their son might have been making efforts of his own to search for his father.

Unfortunately, their search have reached a dead end.

“[Nag-effort] kami separately. Hindi ko man sinasabi sa kanya na harapan, nag-effort akong hinanap ko. Siya din nag-effort, feeling ko. And pareho na kaming umabot sa parehong conclusion na hindi namin siya mahanap, kahit Google hindi siya mahanap,” she said.

“May mga nakapagsabi lang na nasa America. Hindi ko na rin inalam kung may pamilya ba siya dun or ano. Wala na. Basta may nakapagsabi lang sa akin na ayaw na niya pag-usapan 'yung tungkol sa anak niya kay Amy Perez. So okay na 'yun sa amin. 'Yun ang nakarating sa amin. So sige okay na,” she added.

Regarding her son, Perez sensed that Adi may have also already given up on searching, coming to terms with the fact that his father wants nothing to do with him.

“Hindi man niya directly sinasabi sa akin, pero parang tinuldukan na niya ['yung paghahanap sa tatay niya]. Parang natanggap na niya na hindi natin siya mahanap. Minsan nga jino-joke na nga lang niya eh. Puma-punchline na lang siya about his dad,” she said.

While acknowledging the pain her son must be experiencing, Perez pointed out the positive aspect that has emerged from it, which is Adi’s closer bond with his adoptive father, Carlo Castillo, and his siblings.

“Pinapaliwanag ko lang kay Adi na, ‘Walang kulang sa 'yo anak ha. Buo ka. Buo tayong pamilya. Nandiyan si Carlo, ang daddy mo. Hindi mo man siya kadugo, mahal ka niyan. Sinusuportahan ka niyan. Mahal ka niyan.’ So mas na-appreciate niya ngayon si Carlo. Mas na-appreciate niya ngayon 'yung mga kapatid niya,” Perez said.

Perez revealed that the last time Adi saw Ferraris was when he was around three or four years old, and since that time, they have had no communication whatsoever.