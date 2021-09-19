New Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe makes 'ASAP' debut

MANILA – Lovi Poe made her first appearance on an ABS-CBN show on Sunday after officially becoming a Kapamilya last week.

Showcasing her beautiful voice, Poe sang Michael Buble’s “L.O.V.E.” along with Erik Santos and Gary Valenciano on “ASAP Natin To.”

Following her performance, Poe immediately turned emotional, saying she did not expect the warm messages she got from her fellow Kapamilya stars and her sister, Senator Grace Poe.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa ginawa niyong presentation kanina. I wasn’t expecting that. Actually, kanina naiiyak na ako, I was controlling my emotions dahil baka 'yung first tapak ko sa ASAP, luhaan pa ako,” she said.

“Thank you sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya natin na nagsalita. Maraming salamat sa mga magagandang mensahe niyo,” she added.

When asked what she’s excited about now that she’s with ABS-CBN, Poe said it’s the opportunity to be welcomed into the houses of Kapamilya viewers from here on.

“Bukod sa magsisimula na po ako ma-film ng una naming show ni Mr. Piolo Pascual na ‘Flower of Evil’, yes, exciting, more than anything po talaga, is to be welcomed into the homes of our Kapamilyas... Excited lang po ako na makasama kayo sa napakangandang journey na ito,” she said.