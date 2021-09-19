Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa tie the knot

MANILA – Mark Herras and his fiancée Nicole Donesa are now married, the actor announced the news on his Instagram page on Sunday.

In their most recent vlog, the couple revealed that they had a civil wedding ceremony last Sept. 8, officiated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Sobrang last minute yung pag-aayos ng lahat. Walang kahirap-hirap yung nangyari. Talagang gusto ni Mama Mary na ikasal tayo,” Donesa said.

Sept. 8 is Mama Mary's birthday.

“Kaya kami nagpa-civil wedding na with Mayor Belmonte and our ninong and ninangs, we wanted to be legal na. Dahil sa pandemic ngayon, hindi pa kasi talaga makapag-wedding na gusto namin na carefully planned out, na present yung mga kamag-anak and close friends,” she added.

The two said they are still planning to hold a church wedding where more people could join them and celebrate their love for each other.

“But we are saving the big celebration for the church wedding. We just don’t know when pa yun. Very unpredictable pa yung [situation] but it will happen,” Donesa said.

Early this year, Herras and Donesa welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Mark Fernando.