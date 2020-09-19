‘A Soldier’s Heart’ goes out with final salute to sacrifices of PH soldiers

Mickey Ferriols, as Minda, and Irma Adlawan, as Yazmin, shine in a scene where they talk about the pain of losing a son because of war. RCD Narratives

MANILA — It’s a series that began by playing up the idea of sacrifice. It finished with this optimistic hope that it shouldn’t be required to achieve peace, very much at its heart.

The final episode of “A Soldier’s Heart” chronicled the aftermath of the death of its main character, Alex Marasigan (Gerald Anderson), also referred to as Hakeem, who died in a mission against his own brother, terrorist leader Saal Alhuraji (Sid Lucero).

It started with a conversation between Alex’s stepmother, Minda (Mickey Ferriols), and his real mother, Yazmin (Irma Adlawan), about dealing with the pain of losing a son to war. Their talk hits at the endless —often deadly— cycle of strike and counterstrike, of love and revenge.

“Ano pa ang silbi ng galit? Hindi naman nito maibabalik ang buhay ni Hakeen o ni Saal,” asked Yazmin.

It epitomizes the show’s transformation from simply glorifying the idea of dying in uniform, to showing the points of these deaths, their purpose, and weighing them against the value of life— that they are more than just fodder, but people who have families, friends, and other relationships. Is it possible to end war without sacrifices? Maybe not, but the show is sincerely posing the question of when it is right to salute bravery.

The rest of the episode is a smattering of open-ended scenes with touchy subjects it treaded throughout its run, which began back in January. Among these were breaking down the boundaries propped up by differing religions and the love story between two men in uniform, played by Yves Flores and Jerome Ponce.

The BL (boys’ love) side plot had been an intriguing one, and the show had Flores and Ponce’s tandem, fondly referred to as PhilJie, after their characters Benjie and Phil, share a scene in the finale, in which they didn’t outright dismiss the possibility of being in a relationship in the future.

“Salamat kasi mas binuksan mo ang isipan ko sa mga bagay na noon ay ikinagagalit ko,” Phil (Ponce) told Benjie (Flores), referring to his prejudice against gay men before. “Salamat rin at tinanggap mo ako ulit. Walang iwanan,” he added.

As the finale aired, fans of the show voiced their gratefulness towards the cast and production team for a memorable and meaningful series.

You can check out the replay of the episode on the iWant TFC app, or in the videos below:

