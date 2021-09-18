Reiven Umali is named ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ grand winner in the Saturday finale of the singing competition. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Reiven Umali of Cavite is the fifth grand winner of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It’s Showtime" after besting 8 other finalists in an almost 4-hour finale that topped the worldwide trending list on Saturday.

Umali received the highest combined score from the judges and public votes with his impressive performances of "Creep" and a medley of Moira dela Torre's hit songs in the grand showdown that occupied the top spots on Twitter's trending list.

He defeated Adrian Manibale, who performed Ben&Ben tunes and Anthony Castillo, who sang a Whitney Houston medley in the final 3 showdown.

Manibale took second place, while Castillo settled for third.

Umali topped both the Hurados' scores (42.78%) and text votes (50%) for a total of 92.78, while Manibale was the second best for the judges despite placing third in the audience votes.

Castillo received 21.07% from the Hurados and 31% from text votes.

The grand winner will be taking home P1 million cash prize, a brand-new house and lot from Camella worth P2.3 million, a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, a management contract under Star Magic's Polaris, and a trophy designed by artist Toym Imao.

Umali now joins the elite group of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champions under the competition’s “It’s Showtime” era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), Elaine Duran (2019), and JM Yosures (2020).

“Tawag ng Tanghalan,” an iconic talent search that first premiered in 1954 and which produced the likes of superstar Nora Aunor, had its third revival in 2016 as a popular segment on “It’s Showtime”.