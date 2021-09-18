Watch more on iWantTFC

Reiven Umali of Cavite was the last contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

All of the judges gave a standing ovation to Umali's powerful rendition of Radiohead's "Creep."

Punong hurado Louie Ocampo praised the superb performance of Umali, the only contestant he stood up for in the grand finals.

"It was the closest to perfection. I didn't expect it. I was really floored with your version," Ocampo said.

Umali is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Aixia Mallary, Adrian Manibale, Gem Cristian, Froilan Cedilla, Lorraine Galvez, Psalm Manalo and Anthony Castillo.