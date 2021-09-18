Watch more on iWantTFC

Froilan Cedilla of Ilocos Norte was the first contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Cedilla rocked the noontime show's stage as he nailed his Bon Jovi performance, singing hit song "Always."

The finalist almost missed the grand finals after contracting COVID-19 recently.

Nyoy Volante lauded how good of a rockstar Cedilla was, especially the precision on his performance.

"Sobrang ang gandang pambungad nung ginawa mo. 'Yung tendency kasi ng mga ganyang genre, bira nang bira. Yours was executed with precision," Volante said.

Cedilla is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Psalm Manalo, Gem Christian, Adrian Manibale, Anthony Castillo, Lorraine Galvez and Aixia Mallary.



