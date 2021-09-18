Watch more on iWantTFC

Adrian Manibale of Parañaque City was the second contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Manibale, 19, showcased his impressive vocal range when he sang "Falling" of Harry Styles.

Jury Karylle highlighted the runs Manibale did in his emotional performance, which she said gave her chills while listening.

"Nangingiliti ka sa iyong mga runs. Alam ko pinaghirapan at pinag-isipan mo. Ang sarap mag-emote sa taong emotero," Karylle said.

Manibale is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Psalm Manalo, Gem Christian, Froilan Cedilla, Anthony Castillo, Lorraine Galvez and Aixia Mallary.