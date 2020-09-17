WATCH: First teaser for 2021 remake of anime 'Shaman King'

MANILA — In what feels like a huge, nostalgic gift for Japanese anime fans ahead of the Christmas season, as a teaser for the 2021 remake “Shaman King” was dropped this Thursday.

The first look at the show’s animation was put up on its official website, along with other details such as confirmation of returning voice actors and other visual teasers.

You can check it out below:

The remake is scheduled to air beginning April next year.

It will see the return of some of the show’s original voice actors, though the part of the lead character, Yoh Asakura, has been recast. He will now be voiced by Yoko Hikasa.

Katsuyuki Konishi, Megumi Hayashibara, and Minami Takayama will again be voicing their original roles Amidamaru, Anna Kyoyama, and Hao Asakura, respectively.

“Shaman King” is a manga written by Hiroyuki Takei, first serialized in 1998, and told the adventures of Yoh Asakura, a shaman, or a medium between humans and spirits. It follows a tournament-style story where the winner gets to have their wish granted.

It was first made into an anime in 2001. In the Philippines, it was first aired on a rival network before being shown on the now-defunct ABS-CBN-owned anime channel, Hero TV.

The 2021 remake will be directed by Jouji Furuta with animation from studio Bridge.