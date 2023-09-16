Yassi Pressman, Ruru Madrid join fun on ‘Showtime’

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Former “Ang Probinsyano” star Yassi Pressman brought the heat on “It’s Showtime!” stage as she opened Saturday’s episode of the noontime program.

Pressman was joined by Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid, making them the latest GMA artists to visit the ABS-CBN show since it transferred to GTV Channel.

The two actors are promoting their upcoming film “Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind” – which prompted throwback stories among the “Showtime” hosts.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The film will premiere on September 20, Wednesday, in cinemas nationwide.

Recently, Miguel Tanfelix, Michael V, Manilyn Reyenes, Ysabel Ortega, Andrea Torres, Jasmine Curtis, Bianca Umali, Ken Chan, and Julie Anne San Jose also performed on “Showtime.”

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

RELATED VIDEO