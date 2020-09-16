LOOK: Angel Locsin wows followers with new hair color

MANILA – Angel Locsin wowed her followers when she surprised them with her new look.

On Instagram, Locsin shared her most recent photo where she’s rocking a lighter hair color.

Apparently, the picture was taken during a shoot for a lipstick line which she endorses.

The post now has more than 230,000 “likes” and over 1,500 comments.

Among those who liked her new look is her fiancé, Neil Arce.

"So beautiful, my Love!" he commented.

Currently, Locsin hosts the ABS-CBN show “Iba Yan” which airs and streams every Sunday through the Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, respectively.

She also revealed in a recent interview that she already misses acting. Locsin’s last series with ABS-CBN was “The General’s Daughter.”

“Nami-miss kong bumuo ng character. Kasi para kang nag-aaral ng ibang tao talaga kung paano. Kung meron kang character na battered wife, mas maiintindihan mo 'yung journey,” she said.

Right now, Locsin is also busy preparing for her upcoming wedding with Arce, the date of which has remained a secret.

The two got engaged in June last year.