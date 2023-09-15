"Sound of Freedom", the faith-based film that outpaced movies such as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in the US box office, is coming to the Philippines.

Starring Jim Caviezel, "Sound of Freedom" tells the story of former US Homeland Security special agent Tim Ballard, who in 2013 started Operation Underground Railroad to rescue children from Colombian sex traffickers.

To date, the movie has already grossed $182 million in North American theaters, far above its $14.5 million budget.

Produced by Angel Studios, the crowdfunded studio behind the extremely successful series “The Chosen,” 'Sound of Freedom' will open in local cinemas on September 20.

An AFP report earlier said conservatives have lavished "Sound of Freedom" with praise for speaking to a section of blue-collar America which they say has been snubbed by Hollywood elites.

Liberals have called it a recruiting tool for the far-right that promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory about a cabal of pedophiles from Hollywood and the Democratic Party kidnapping children and harvesting their blood.

"Sound of Freedom" was originally scheduled for release by 20th Century Fox, but that deal was canceled when Disney bought the studio in 2019, paving the way for Angel Studios to step in.

The movie has been criticized for mischaracterizing the problem of trafficking and because of the controversy surrounding its star Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" (2004).

The devout Catholic, 54, has addressed several QAnon events and promotes the conspiracy theory that child trafficking rings drain their victims' blood for the hormone adrenochrome, believing it to be an elixir that wards off aging.

Ballard has also flirted publicly with another debunked theory, that a major US furniture retailer sells children, tweeting in 2020: "With or without Wayfair, child trafficking is real and happening!!!"

Operation Underground Railroad has also been accused of exaggerating its role in child trafficking rescue operations. With Agence France-Presse