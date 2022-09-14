WATCH: Judy Ann, Rico Yan in restored ‘Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay’

Judy Ann Santos and Rico Yan in the 1998 film ‘Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay.’ Star Cinema

“Kay Tagal Kang Hinihintay,” the 1998 romance film starring Judy Ann Santos and the late Rico Yan, has been digitally restored and is set to premiere anew this month.

The Star Cinema film, directed by Rory B. Quintos and written by Mari Mariano and Olivia Lamasan, is the latest title to be restored by Sagip Pelikula.

The campaign by ABS-CBN Film Restoration has been releasing its updated movies across different platforms, with KTX.ph serving as its virtual venue for premieres.

The remastered “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” is scheduled to debut on September 22 via KTX. Tickets, priced at P150, are now available and gives access to a pre-show, which features an interview with Santos, and the digital premiere.

Leading up to the digital premiere, Sagip Pelikula released a scene from “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay,” showcasing the restored quality of the film. It sees Santos and Ana and Yan as Alex, strangers who start off on the wrong foot while on vacation in Vigan.

Aside from “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay,” dozens of other remastered classics from ABS-CBN Film Restoration remain available to stream on KTX.