Concept photo for NCT 127's fourth full album '2 Baddies,' scheduled for release on September 16, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_127

K-pop boy band NCT 127 unveiled Thursday the music video for its new single "2 Baddies."

The video was released a day before the group drops its fourth full-length album of the same title.

An hour before the release, the 9-piece act held a YouTube livestream, teasing their upcoming record and sharing stories from the music video's filming.

"This time, [with] our album, we can't believe how much we are showing you. Your ears will be blessed," leader Taeyong said of the 12-track package.

"2 Baddies" comes nearly 11 months since "Favorite," the repackaged version of the group's third album "Sticker," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this month, NCT 127 held its first solo concert in the Philippines, performing before a packed Mall of Asia Arena.

During the livestream, member Doyoung said "lots of fun things happened in Manila," mentioning a "bald Taeyong" cutout that he saw in the audience.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the group's comeback, with the hashtag #2Baddies_MV topping Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics as of writing.

Debuting in 2016 under SM Entertainment, NCT 127 is a part of NCT, which currently has 23 members divided among various sub-group. Its lineup consists of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

