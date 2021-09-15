Ken of SB19 to release solo single 'Palayo'

MANILA – Felip Jhon Suson, more popularly known as Ken of the P-pop group SB19, is set to drop a solo single titled “Palayo.”

Ahead of its release on September 18, he posted on YouTube a “mood film” of the new track which sees him going down a staircase while holding a rose with the song’s supposed melody playing in the background.

Towards the end of the 30-second clip appear the words “dagan ko palayo na sa imo” which means “I run far away from you.”

He wrote its music and lyrics, according to the video’s caption.

Aside from Ken, SB19 is composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, and Justin.

They are set to return to the concert scene with girl group 4th Impact as they banner the list of performers in what is billed as a pop orchestra concert in October.

“FORTE” is a benefit event hosted by Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation to raise funds for the foundation’s scholars.

The two-show “FORTE” is happening on Sunday, October 17, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KTX.ph.

SB19 is coming from the success of their concert “Back In the Zone” which showcased a new repertoire from the group’s six-track EP “Pagsibol,” a follow-up to their “Get In the Zone,” that also became a nationwide concert tour in 2019.