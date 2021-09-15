BTS to hold 'Permission to Dance' concert in October

The world's biggest boy band is inviting fans from around the globe to join them dance the night away at their next digital concert.

On Wednesday, Big Hit Music announced BTS will be holding another online live-streaming event, “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE," on October 24.

"We are going to meet ARMY through online streaming," Suga enthused in a video message.

"Our stage is where you are, so please enjoy the concert day with us," J-Hope added.

The upcoming event will be the group's fourth virtual concert since the COVID-19 crisis upended the entertainment industry last year.

BTS first stepped on the digital stage in June 2020 for "BANG BANG CON THE LIVE." According to Big Hit Music, the global gathering amassed a concurrent audience of about 756,000 people (and that's just legal streams) from around 107 regions, setting the Guinness World Record for most viewers for an online music event at the time.

Just four months later, the pop juggernaut again brought ARMYs together at "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" and pulled about 993,000 watchers from 191 countries.

In their "MUSTER SOWOOZOO" online fan meet in June this year, the Bangtan boys drew an eye-popping total of 1.3 million paid viewers from 195 territories, topping their initial record for the second time.

Before the outbreak of the new coronavirus, BTS was slated to hold a massive world tour across Europe, Asia, and North America. The "Map of the Soul" series, however, was officially canceled nearly a year after it was set to end due to concerns over the safety of their fans amid the ongoing pandemic.

New US sales record

Meanwhile, the septet's record-breaking single "Butter" has scored its 15th week on top of Billboard's Digital Song Sales ranking (for the chart dated September 18), extending its reign as the longest-running No. 1 hit for 2021 and the fourth-longest since the purchase-only list's inception.

To date, only BTS has succeeded in charting more than one song at the very top for at least 15 frames. "Butter" joins the group's disco-pop hit "Dynamite," which is the current record holder for the most frames spent atop (18 weeks).

Since its release, the summer anthem, which has sold at least 2.5 million pure units in the US, making it the best-selling single of 2021, has been churning out massive sales numbers. In fact, the catchy tune is the only track this year that has sold over 100,000 copies each week for 7 consecutive frames dating from its debut.

The hot streak was only broken after their third English title “Permission to Dance” out-seated the dance-pop. "Butter," however, returned to the top the following week and has since continued to rule the Digital Song Sales chart.

The feat brings the Korean act's total weeks spent at No. 1 to 41, surpassing Rihanna’s tally, becoming the second-highest total for any artist. BTS is now only three frames behind Taylor Swift, the present leader, who has logged 44 weeks atop.

The latest milestone is just among the many historic firsts BTS clinched on Billboard's Digital Song Sales ranking.

The seven-piece is the first artist to debut six titles in the top 10 of the purchase-only list and the first act to occupy the top six spots for the same week. The Koreans achieved the record with "Life Goes On," "Blue & Grey," "Stay," "Telepathy," "Dis-ease" and. "Fly To My Room," titles from their pensive album "BE" on the chart dated December 5, 2020.

The group is also the first and only act to occupy the top two spots for nine separate occasions. BTS accomplished the feat last March 7, 2020 with “On" and "My Time," on October 17 with "Dynamite" and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat)," on December 5, 2020, with "Life Goes On" and "Blue & Grey," and on July 24- August 21, 2021, with "Butter" and "Permission to Dance.)

Overall, BTS has snagged a career total of 57 songs on the Digital Song Sales chart. Of the number, 26 entered the top 10, while 8 landed at No. 1.

Meanwhile, on the World Digital Song Sales tally, the Bangtan boys have charted 139 tracks. Out of the 107 titles that made it to the top 10, 31 reached No. 1, setting the record for most No. 1 hits bagged by an artist.

Similarly, their studio albums boast enormous sales. The supergroup has scored 11 records on the music publication's Album Sales chart, with 5 that arrived at No. 1.

BTS also clinched 12 No. 1 releases on the World Albums chart, including their Japanese full-lengths "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey” and "BTS the Best.”