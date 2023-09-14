WATCH: Maricel Soriano joins 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso'

MANILA – The drama is set to intensify in “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” as veteran actress Maricel Soriano joins the cast of the ABS-CBN-TV5 series.

In a teaser released Thursday, the "Diamond Star" is introduced as Amanda, the grandmother of the Paraiso sisters.

Soriano’s character is expected to change the course of the story as she is poised to unravel the truth from the past.

“Ang mali sa nakaraan, itatama sa kasalukuyan,” the clip mentioned.

Soriano is joining lead stars Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson starting September 18.

Aside from “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” the award-winning actress is also part of another upcoming ABS-CBN program “Linlang.”

Earlier this year, Soriano alongside Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman and Paulo Avelino had the script reading already for the show.

RELATED VIDEO