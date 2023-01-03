Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA – Kapamilya fans are in for a treat in 2023 as the cast of upcoming ABS-CBN series “Linlang” began work for the show.

Dreamscape Entertainment released a short teaser clip of the script reading of the cast members of “Linlang” led by Maricel Soriano, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman and Paulo Avelino.

Joining the four biggest names of showbiz were Raymond Bagatsing, Benj Manalo, Kaila Estrada, Anji Salvacion, and Race Matias.

It was last October when Dreamscape announced the show which will be aired in 2023.

"Kung si Mister kayang manloko, si Misis, matinik magtago ng sikreto! Ihanda ang iyong mga puso sa bagong teleseryeng hindi ka pakakalmahin!" Dreamscape said.

"Sa isang relasyon, hindi kadalasan isang side lang 'yung nagkakamali," Avelino teased about the new series.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

"Heavily researched. First time sa lahat ng TV series sa buong Pilipinas" Saguin teased.

Other celebrities expected to be part of the show are Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, and Kice.



