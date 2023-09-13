Mackie Empuerto performs at his 18th birthday concert. Handout

MANILA -- Lanky TNT Boys member Mackie Empuerto has re-emerged on the scene now taller, more buffed and better looking.

Now 18 years old, he marked his birthday last September 8 with a solo concert at Tiu Theater at Makati Cinema Square.

Empuerto is one third of the TNT Boys that also include Kiefer Sanchez and Francis Concepcion.

No, they have not yet disbanded and Empuerto has not gone the solo route. They are simply pursuing their respective studies at the moment. Empuerto is now in senior high school.

Most of those in the audience that night witnessed Empuerto’s growth in the showbiz industry -- from “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids" to Jason Paul Laxamana’s “Bakwit Boys” (2018).

Empuerto won Best Child Actor at the Urduja Film Festival in 2019 for his role in “Bakwit Boys,” and also earned a Star Awards for Movies nomination as Best New Young Male Actor for the same role.

Empuerto opened his birthday concert with the upbeat “Uptown Funk,” where he immediately displayed his vocal skills, as he got the fans dancing with him. He lost no time in following it up with Jessie J’s “Masterpiece.”

He addressed the full-house crowd who were there for him then belted out Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” followed by the soaring ballad “Maybe This Time,” earlier recorded by Sarah Geronimo.

Empuerto flexed his dancing muscles again with his back-up dancers, Legit Status, to BTS Jungkook’s “Seven.”

First to join Empuerto onstage in his birthday concert was his guest performer, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Season 5 contender Shane Gulle, who belted out Mariah Carey’s “Can’t Take That Away.”

With Empuerto, Gulle did a duet of Ariana Grande’s “Almost Is Never Enough.”

Empuerto single-handedly delighted his audience with solo numbers like SunKissed Lola Band’s “Pasilyo,” Shanti Dope’s “Nadarang” and Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby.”

He introduced fellow TNT Boys member Concepcion, who carried out Enhyphen’s “Fever,” Adele’s “All I Ask” and Sara Bereilles’ hauntingly sentimental “She Used To Be Mine.”

Empuerto later joined Concepcion onstage and they rendered Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” duets champion JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano also performed in the concert – “Rewrite the Stars” from “The Greatest Showman” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Empuerto carried out Sam Smith’s medley and wrapped up the concert with Aereosmith’s power ballad, “I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing.”

Two of Empuerto’s fans from the US – Austin Gallaway and Matthew Seth – surprised him onstage. They travelled half way across the globe to see Empuerto perform live on his birthday concert.

His outfits were done by Mark Ranque, who also does styling for SB19.

Empuerto thanked his fan groups – Mackie’s League, Mackie’s Soldiers, Mackie’s Army, Mackie’s Angels, TNT Scout, Mackie United and Mackie United International.

Last year, Empuerto re-imagined Smokey Mountain’s “Can This Be Love,” arranged and produced by Marvin Querido.

Also in 2022, Empuerto signed his solo contract with TNT Records, ABS-CBN Music and Polaris Entertainment, in the presence of Reily Santiiago, head of the music companies, as well as Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music.