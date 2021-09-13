J. Rey Soul releases debut single 'Pull Up' with Will.I.Am

Jessica Reynoso, now known as J. Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas, has just released her debut single “Pull Up” with Will.I.Am featuring Nile Rodgers.

She also dropped its music video last Friday featuring “visual intercuts animated footage of luxury automobiles racing through the night with shimmering performances” both by J. Rey Soul and Will.I.Am.

J. Rey Soul was first noticed in 2013 when she joined apl.de.ap’s team in the first-ever season of “The Voice of the Philippines.” She made it to the live shows of the competition as a finalist.

Six years later, apl.de.ap made good on his promise to introduce Reynoso to an international audience, as she joined the rapper’s iconic hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas on its 2019 world tour.

That tour included a stop in the Philippines, where The Black Eyed Peas closed the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Maintaining the momentum, the group unveiled in April 2020 a new single titled “Mamacita” featuring Ozuna and Reynoso.

Currently, she’s working on more music for release soon.