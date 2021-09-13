Chacha Cañete returns with new single

MANILA -- Former "Goin Bulilit" child star Chacha Cañete is back with her new single "Agwat."

The song composed by veteran songwriter Jungee Marcelo is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyric video of "Agwat" was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN's Star Music over the weekend.

"I hope you support my new single entitled "AGWAT" out now on various digital formats. Stay tuned for the release of its official music video in few days!" Cañete wrote on her Instagram page.

Last year, Cañete made a comeback in the music scene with her Christmas carol "Pasko Pa Rin."

An international singing champion, Cañete is best remembered for her winning performances at at the World Championship of Performing Arts in the US and Europop Competition in Berlin.

