John Prats bares what's best part of being a dad

MANILA – It has been almost a month since celebrity couple Isabel Oli and John Prats welcomed their third child Forest who has brought them nothing but pure joy.

Speaking to Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Prats shared it also makes him happy to see how their two older kids Feather, 4, and Freedom, 1, are adjusting well to having their new sibling around.

“Nakakatuwa kasi as a parent, nung isa pa lang anak namin, nung nabuntis si Liv kay Freedom, ano kaya ang magiging dating kay Feather? Pero nakakatuwa kasi parang natural pala yung nangyayari. Si Feather nung nakita niya si Freedom, alam mong ateng ate,” he said.

According to Prats, he and Oli make sure to involve their kids in looking after each other so they would have a close relationship growing up.

“Si Liv kasi, ginagawa niya na si Feather yung little helper niya. Ini-involve namin siya. By doing that, parang nagkakaroon siya ng responsibility. Si Feather nakakatuwa kasi very ate yung approach niya,” he said.

When asked what’s the best part of being a dad, Prats said: “Yung going home from work kahit gaano ako kapagod. Totoo pala yun, it’s not overrated.”

“Sinasabi nila na nakakawala ng pagod yung mga bata… Pero pag-uwi mo, para kang na-recharge. Akala mo ubos ka na from your day. But when you see them and they want to play more and they want to bond with you, parang ang galing. Meron pa pala akong ilalabas. May joy pa pala,” he explained.

For Prats, he loves spoiling their kids because he also wants to experience their joy.

“Gustong gusto kong nae-experience yun sa kanila. Whenever they laugh, kapag gusto nila makipaglaro sa 'yo, very rewarding,” he said.

Prats and Oli got married in 2015.