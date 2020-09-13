Carlo Aquino posts a photo of a baby, gets congratulatory messages

MANILA – Friends and fans of Carlo Aquino flooded the actor with congratulatory messages on Sunday after he posted a photo of a baby on his personal Instagram account.

The caption of Aquino’s post quoted a line from Rico Blanco’s song “Your Universe” that goes: “You can thank your stars all you want but I’ll always be the lucky one.”

Aquino also wrote in the caption “Enola Mithi Aquino,” which fans surmise is the baby’s name, before he tagged his girlfriend Trina Candaza.

Aquino and Candaza, however, have yet to confirm if the baby in the photo is their child.

Among those who commented to congratulate the actor are Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde, Sue Ramirez, Zanjoe Marudo, Dionne Monsanto, Ejay Falcon, Rocco Nacino, Rodjun Cruz, Chie Filomeno, Jason Abalos and Mika dela Cruz.

Reports that Aquino is dating Candaza emerged in January 2019.

Months later, in July last year, Aquino confirmed that he is "happy" with Candaza. He posted a photo with her for the first time on his social media page in September 2019.

In February, Aquino said in an interview that he already seemed to have found "the one" in Candaza.

"Siyempre, nasa tamang edad na rin ako. 34 na ako. Titingnan natin sa mga susunod na buwan, taon," he said.

Aquino also said then that his outlook in life changed when he and Candaza got together.

“Nag-iba ‘yung outlook sa buhay. Mas magaan, mas happy. Wala naman siguro sa tagal ‘yun,” he said.