‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’: How P40 started Mang Larry’s reputation as UP’s ‘Isaw King’

At the age of 15, Lauro Condencido Jr. -- also known as Mang Larry -- left his family in Camarines Norte to go to Pampanga to work for education funds. Years later, he has established himself as a household name at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus for his take on isaw. Screengrab

MANILA - Undoubtedly, Mang Larry has established himself as a household name at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus for his take on the Pinoy street food isaw.

The hype surrounding his famous isaw has even gone beyond the campus, with students from other universities flocking his stall to try it out.

However, his road to the throne as UP's "Isaw King" was as winded as the skewered snacks he serves.

In Saturday’s episode of "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan," Mang Larry, whose real name is Lauro Condencido Jr., recounted how his life was like before becoming an institution in his own right at Diliman.

At the age of 15, Condencido left his parents in Camarines Norte to go to Pampanga to work and fund his education.

"Naging poultry, piggery boy [ako]. Ang suweldo P30 kada buwan P1 kada araw," Condencido said.

He eventually gathered enough funds to study, while working in Metro Manila later on. He then landed a job as a restaurant waiter, a dishwasher, a house boy, among others.

“Masarap kahit hindi college. OK lang. Iba kasi na may pinag-aralan ka kahit kaunti,” Condencido said.

Eventually, he landed a job at a film production company, where he worked as a janitor. He was promoted later on to cleaning film reels. However, the income he earned was not enough as he also had to raise a family.

Then one day, as he was on his way to work, he passed by a store selling isaw at a transport terminal, where he saw workers lining up to get the skewered Pinoy dish.

That's when the idea of setting up an isaw business was born. But Condencido wanted his venture to be different; he wanted to do away with the image that isaw was "dirty," and to assure customers the isaw he served was safe.

"Di ba dumadaan ako sa Cubao, Arayat . . . Kasi sasakay ng UP, minsan kada tingin ko dinudumog, yang isaw na iyan," he said.

(I pass buy Cubao and Arayat going to UP. And I saw people flocking a stall selling isaw.)

"[Tapos eventually sabi ko sa wife ko] 'yung sauce kailangan the best at hindi puwedeng paulit ulit ang sawsaw," he said.

(Eventually, I told my wife that I should sell isaw that is different. The sauce has to be the best and customers can't double-dip.)

So with a capital of P40, Condencido mounted his own spot at the UP Diliman campus, which eventually grew into one of the most recognized spots at the university.

The growth of his venture came with some trials, though, as apparently the union of vendors at the university allegedly wanted Condencido out.

That’s how Anthropology Professor and former Community Affairs director Nestor Castro played an important role in Condencido’s life, as Castro helped Condencido remain in business.

Paying the generosity he received forward, Condencido offered to support ice-cream vendor Roberto Pelo and his livelihood.

The air of selflessness didn’t stop there, as Pelo played a role in helping his partner, Celina Dela Cruz, reunite with his children in the province after Dela Cruz left for Manila to look for work to raise her family.