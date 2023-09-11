After their 'Dream Maker' journey, all-Filipino boy group HORI7ON showed their growth during their first concert in the Philippines showcasing their debut album 'Friend-SHIP.' Photo from HORI7ON's X account.

MANILA — After their "Dream Maker" journey, the all-Filipino boy group HORI7ON showed their growth at their first concert in the Philippines showcasing their debut album "Friend-SHIP."

HORI7ON kicked off their "Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila" concert with the collaboration track "Meteor" with Noa of TFN followed by their other pre-debut tracks "Dash" and "Tiger."

"We missed you guys so much, and tonight's gonna be great. And to all the people who's watching, Anchors, my family, friends, thank you for being here tonight," maknae Marcus Cabais said.

Filipino fans finally saw HORI7ON perform live "SIX7EEEN," their album's lead single which they have been dancing at music shows in South Korea.

The boy group jived with their second single "Birthday," while Jeromy Batac performed "Bonnie & Clyde" and Marcus Cabais danced to "Light Way."

The remaining HORI7ON members reunited with former "Dream Maker" hopefuls from the new boy group New:ID -- "틈" by Winston Pineda and Jom Aceron, "Ready to Burn" by Vinci Malizon and Thad Sune, "Like a Fiction" by Kim Ng and Macky Tuason, "Silhouette" by Kyler Chua and Wilson Budoy, "Cost" by Reyster Yton and Josh Labing-isa.

Aceron, Sune, Tuason, Buday, and Labing-isa were also formally introduced as New:ID and performed their pre-debut single "E.R." as they prepare for their debut under MLD Entertainment.

The "Friend-SHIP" show ended with "How You Feel" by Batac and Cabais with a surprise appearance from Haeun of Lapillus and "Death or Paradise" with the rest of the group.

They also danced to K-pop tracks "Sugar Rush Ride" by TXT, "S Class" by Stray Kids, "Drunk Days" by Enhypen, "Super" by Seventeen, "ETA" by New Jeans and "Fast Forward" by Jeon Somi.

HORI7ON surprised the fans with a performance of "Gento" by P-pop boy group SB19. Malizon said they hope to replicate the group’s success and banner Filipino talent with them on the international stage.

“They’re a group of people we aspire to be like," leader Malizon said as they performed the track which has made rounds on social media.

They concluded the show with a tribute to their family, singing "Mama" and a farewell track "Salamat" for their fans. They also went on a "Dream Maker" throwback with "Odd Eye," "Hit Me," "Lovey Dovey," and the show's signal song "Take My Hand."

"Thank you so much, Anchors. You guys are the reason why we're still here and I hope this still keeps going on for a long, long time," Malizon said.

"I'm so happy na kami 'yung nagre-represent sa Philippines in the global stage. I know you guys are so proud of that and everyday, we want to represent you, guys. To the young Filipino dreamers, I hope you're all looking up to HORI7ON and I hope one day you achieve what we did," he added.

