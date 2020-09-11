‘We finished strong’: Tears flow as ‘Love Thy Woman’ cast bid farewell

Jia (Kim Chiu) and Dana (Yam Concepcion) end their bitter feud and merge their companies in the final episode of ‘Love Thy Woman.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Tears flowed onscreen and in real life as “Love Thy Woman” concluded on Friday, with the principal cast tuning in to the finale that marked the first ABS-CBN teleserye to exit on digital after premiering on free television.

“We finished strong,” an emotional Kim Chiu said during breaks from the episode, where she and the female cast members — Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, and Ruffa Gutierrez — dissected the final scenes and bid farewell to viewers.

In the finale titled “The Last Woman Standing,” the warring sides of the Wong family finally reconciled, with Lucy (Valdez) turning herself in, and Kai (Cruz) asking for forgiveness for being involved with Adam (Christopher de Leon).

Half-sisters Dana (Concepcion) and Jia (Chiu) also put an end to their bitter tug of war over the fortune and love of their father, and over David (Xian Lim) and Jia’s biological son, Michael.

The deaths of Adam and David, both men who drove a wedge between the Wong women across generations, now appeared to be the fresh start that allowed the family to find peace — and prompted the merger of Dana's and Jia’s companies.

Throughout the finale’s live stream, the cast members were visibly emotional as they reacted to scenes and tackled the themes of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Beyond that, they admitted having “bittersweet” emotions about the ending of “Love Thy Woman,” as it means parting ways with their second family. It is also a testament to besting trials that beset the series.

“Love Thy Woman” premiered on free television in February 2020, a month before the first coronavirus lockdown that also halted showbiz productions was implemented.

It resumed production under eased lockdown measures, but with the government closure of ABS-CBN in May, returned on air instead via cable and satellite TV on Kapamilya Channel, and later online through Kapamilya Online Live.

“Grabe, ang hirap magsalita,” a tearful Chiu said. “I just want to say thank you, kasi we finished strong. Nakakaiyak.”

“Sa buong staff, crew, and everyone na nag-mount nito sa gitna ng pandemic, sa gitna ng pinagdadaanan ng ABS-CBN, iisa tayo. We’re all together, we’re all here to give entertainment.”