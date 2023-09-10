Veteran talent manager Ethel Ramos passes away

Veteran entertainment columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Veteran entertainment columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos passed away Sunday afternoon.

The development was confirmed by her niece Farah Ramos. She was 87 years old.

Ramos, fondly called “Manay Ethel” by her peers, is also regarded as the “Dean of Entertainment Writers.” She was also a talent manager for A-Listers like Aga Muhlach and Angel Locsin.

Entertainment writers, vloggers and colleagues in the industry started penning their messages of sympathies and sorrow for the passing of Manay Ethel and her bereaved family.

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. also expressed his grief at Manay Ethel's passing.

"Napakasakit Manay. Para akong nawalan ulit ng isang ina, dahil isa ka sa tumayong nanay ko sa aking pag-aartista. Maraming salamat sa iyong pagmamahal at paggabay mula sa aking pagkabata hanggang sa ngayong iyong pamamaalam," he wrote on Facebook.

Details of the wake are still being finalized.