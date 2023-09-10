Still from the South Korean black comedy film 'Cobweb.' Photo from TBA Studios

The South Korean dark comedy film "Cobweb," which features a star-studded cast, is set to screen in Philippine cinemas in October.

The movie led by award-winning actor and "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho will arrive in local theaters on Oct. 4, its distributor TBA Studios said in a recent press release.

In "Cobweb," Song plays a director during the 1970s, who is haunted by his desire to re-shoot the ending of his latest film despite unfavorable conditions.

The cast includes such other recognizable faces in Korean entertainment as Lim Soo-jung from the horror film "A Tale of Two Sisters," Oh Jung-se from the drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Jeon Yeo-been from the crime series "Vincenzo," and K-pop star-turned-actress Krystal Jung.

Kim Jee-woon, who wrote and directed "Cobweb," said the movie was inspired by the struggles experienced by the film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the countless horrible conditions that were triggered by the pandemic, life went on," said Kim, whose other notable projects include "A Tale of Two Sisters" and "I Saw the Devil."

"Through the set of the film-within-a-film 'Cobweb,' which is only completed through a great number of struggles, I want to send a hopeful and tentatively optimistic message that cinema will go on, just as life goes on despite all of its ironies and hardships," he added.

