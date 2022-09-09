South Korea's 'Boys Planet' to hold PH auditions

CJ ENM’s “Boys Planet,” a program setting out to form the next global K-pop boy group, is set to hold auditions in the Philippines, its local partner agency 28 Squared Studios announced Friday.

The audition, set on September 14 at True Creators Studio, is open to aspirants aged 13 and above, of any nationality, both amateur and professional performers.

Hopefuls must showcase their talent in singing, rapping, or dancing at the on-side audition.

“Boys Planet,” the male counterpart of “Girls Planet 999” which launched Kep1er, previously screened talents in Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia in partnership with BHouse and 360 Entertainment.

The finalists who will debut in 2023 as an official boy group will be chosen by a global audience, according to CJ ENM.

“I strongly believe we have many world-class Filipino talents out here and it’s high time to further show the world what we can do,” said 28 Squared Studios co-founder and CEO Richard Juan.

“Hopefully, this Philippine audition in one of the biggest talent competitions on Mnet, or even in Korea, will create the path for Filipino talents to raise our flag in the K-Pop scene,” he added.