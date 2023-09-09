Julia Barretto returns to Preview cover after decade

MANILA – Actress Julia Barretto appeared ethereal as she graced the cover page of fashion magazine Preview’s September issue.

Barretto stunned like a goddess in her shoot with the magazine, which shed graced as its cover for the first time in 10 years.

As she entered a new era in her life and career, it was fitting for the actress to have a new Preview cover – which she first had back when she was just 16 years old.

“A decade after her first cover, #JuliaBarretto fronts Preview anew in a different era, where stories like hers have started and continue to do so,” the magazine wrote in the caption.

The actress wore a dress from Novel Worldwide and was adorned by Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Barretto felt like her core never changed since she graced the front of Preview.

“So much has already happened then, but I think that’s still who I am like to the core,” she said. “But when I was younger, I’d feel a lot of pressure, because a lot of things would get to me. I’m a little more aware of the world and my surroundings now.”

The actress opened up about her showbiz career, her business, and some slices of her personal life.

Barretto recently paired with veteran actor Aga Muhlach for the movie “Forgetting Canseco.”

The milieu of the film will be a chorale who performs the immortal songs of George Canseco. Muhlach plays conductor Michael Capistrano, who was recently separated and relocated to Baguio to start his life all over again.



