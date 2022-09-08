MANILA – Not taping friends.

This is how one can describe the friendship built by Kathryn Bernardo, Maymay Entrata, Kakai Bautista, and Lovely Abella, who starred in the Star Cinema film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” in 2019.

Three years after the movie shot entirely in Hong Kong, the four actresses reunited over a dinner in what appeared to be a catch-up session.

Bautista took to Instagram to share some snaps of their girls night out, boldly saying in the caption: “no to taping friendships.”

“Masarap makakita ng mga kaibigan na kahit 'di kayo nagkikita physically ng matagal, 'pag nagkita uli ay parang walang lumipas na panahon. Ganun pa din kayo. Grabe sarap lang panuorin at pakinggan 'yung mga tawa nyo. Na-miss ko yaaaaaaaan. Mahal kong 3 pabigat,” she said.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Star Cinema’s OFW drama starring Bernardo and Alden Richards, is the highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

After over a month in Philippine cinemas and with international screenings still rolling, the Cathy Garcia-Molina film totaled at least P880,603,490 in worldwide earnings, according to Star Cinema at the ti=me.

The historic run of “Hello, Love, Goodbye” cemented Bernardo’s status as a box-office superstar, and Garcia-Molina’s as a blockbuster director.

Apart from its box-office performance, the movie has been considered a landmark project with the pairing of Bernardo and Richards, respective homegrown talents of rival networks ABS-CBN and GMA-7.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC