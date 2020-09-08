Leandro Muñoz recalls transgender son seeking help, coming to terms with identity

MANILA — Former actor Leandro Muñoz is a proud father to his eldest child Frankie, who for the past decade has lived as a transgender man.

Frankie, 26, first opened up to Leandro about his sexual identity at age 16, the latter recalled in a recent episode of Paolo Contis’ “Just In.”

“This is something I will never ever hide from the public or anyone should hide from the public because this is a serious matter,” Leandro said.

He narrated: “'Yung anak ko, noong nag-turn siya ng 16 years old, kinausap niya ako. He was crying, sabi niya, ‘I need help… I need help maybe from a psychiatrist.’”

“Sabi ko, ‘Why?’ Because attracted daw siya sa same sex. Sabi ko, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you.’ Sabi ko, ‘Is that what makes you happy?’ Sabi niya, ‘Yeah that’s what makes me happy. I feel like I am a boy, I am a man.’”

Recounting what he told Frankie, Leandro said: “Then, go with what you feel.”

“My point here is kailangan talagang i-support natin what makes our children happy.”

Leandro has two children: Frankie and newborn Mason. Leandro is currently based in San Francisco, California, with his wife Sheryl.

Referring to Frankie, Leandro said: “Ever since na sinabi niya ‘yun, hindi na siya closet. Hindi na siya nagtago. He came out. Now he’s a transman. Iyon na ang tawag sa kanya ngayon… He’s very, very happy.”

Asked for his message to fellow parents whose children may be going through the same situation, he answered, “Kung mayroon kayong anak na trying to come out, give a hundred percent support.”