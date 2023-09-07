Filipino singer Arnel Pineda said he is blessed that American rock band Journey still wants him as its vocalist.

Pineda turned to social media to express his thoughts as he marked his 56th birthday.



"I am 56 now still going, no sign of slowing down. We are going to tour with Journey. I am so blessed that you know they still want me to be with them after 16 years. So I hope you stay with me too, okay? My friends, I love you guys. I am so blessed for having you in my life and you know my family, too, okay? You have changed our lives forever," Pineda said in his video message uploaded on his Instagram account.

He also captioned his Instagram post: "What a ride we all had... thank you really for making me a part of your lives for the past 16years and to the ones who’s stayed since day one, salute and respect, and most of all gratitude... to all of you of course... you make this one giant sun that has kept shining down mine and my family’s shoulders.

He also thanked the members of Journey led by Neal Schon in his post.

Pineda, who was born and raised in Manila, joined Journey as its lead vocalist in 2007, after members of the long-running rock band found videos of the Pinoy pride singing their hits on video-sharing site YouTube.

Pineda, who replaced Journey's original vocalist Steve Perry, has since gone on tour with the band, and was made the subject of a film chronicling his rise to fame.