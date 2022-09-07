WATCH: Sharon Cuneta fangirls over NCT 127

Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram and ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta made sure not to miss the Manila concert of K-pop group NCT 127.

The Megastar shared on her Instagram page a clip of her at the group's concert last Sunday to show how much she enjoyed the Manila leg of NCT’s "Neo City: The Link" tour at the Mall of Asia Arena.

According to the Kapamilya star, she even teared up when the concert ended.

“I actually cried when the show ended and the boys were saying goodbye while leaving the stage. Galing my boys!!! Thank you so much, @bcloma for taking care of us. NCT come back soon! And I mean please, 127, Dream, WayV and the rookies!!! We love you so much,” she said in her caption.

Cuneta is a self-confessed K-pop fan, particularly of NCT, EXO, and SHINee.

“I am very loving towards my fans because I know how it feels to be a fan! Thank you, K-Pop, Ate Vi, Ate Hilda, Ate LT my original idols,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Filipino fans of NCT 127, a sub-group of the much larger NCT from top K-pop company SM Entertainment, made an impression on the K-pop band during its first solo concert in the country, so much so that the boys want to hold more shows when they come back.

The event marked the first time NCT 127 held its own concert in the Philippines, following appearances at K-pop Republic 2 and the K-pop World Music Festival in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The group prepared a strong setlist of around 30 songs, comprised of singles and other album tracks, and solo and unit stages.

