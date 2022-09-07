LOOK: Jason Momoa cuts hair to end single-use plastics

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa on Tuesday cut his hair to call for the end of single-use plastics.

"Here's to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha," he said in an Instagram post.

While cutting his hair, Momoa called on the public to do everything they can to eliminate single-use plastics from their everyday lives.

"Doing it for single-use plastics. I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We got to stop (like) plastic forks, all that sh*t that goes into our land and ocean," he said.

"Anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in our lives, help me."

Momoa is known for his roles as Khal Drogo in the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and Aquaman in the DC films where he sports long hair.

