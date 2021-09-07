MANILA — “History ni Ha,” a film by Lav Diaz starring John Lloyd Cruz, will make its world premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

The period film is part of the festival’s Dare Section, which features “in-your-face and arresting stories that take you out of your comfort zone.”

The title is described as a “sharp political fable” that “testifies to the ongoing reality of exploitation, channeled through Ha, a ventriloquist’s puppet who embodies art’s redemptive potential.”

Cruz portrays Hernando, the ventriloquist.

According to the film’s synopsis, Hernando “returns home after several years away, with plans to marry his sweetheart and settle down,” only to get heartbroken.

“Hernando decides he will only communicate with the world through his puppet Ha. The pair accompany a nun, a sex worker and a teenage boy on their way to a remote island where gold has been discovered, a journey that holds fateful consequences.

“Whilst continuing to interrogate the issues of exploitation and injustice that have been persistent in many of his works, Diaz here also expounds on art and its power to transform.

“Can poetry and theatre truly act as antidotes to the cruelty of reality? In a film that’s immaculately scripted and superbly performed, Ha’s compelling monologues testify to this potential.”

The film also stars Teroy Guzman, Mae Paner, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan Francisco, Hazel Orencio, Earl Ignacio, Ceian Hazel P. Gabuco, Jun Sabayton, Erwin Romulo and Allen Alzola.

Filmed in 2019 in Sibaltan in Palawan, “History ni Ha” was produced by Diaz’s sine olivia pilipinas.

The 65th BFI London Film Festival will be held from October 7 to 17.

