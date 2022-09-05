“It’s Showtime” mainstay Amy Perez celebrated her birthday Monday with a full production number that harkened back to her days as a radio DJ.

It's party party time ngayong Lunes para sa selebrasyon ng kaarawan ng nag-iisang Ultimate Kembotita na si Tyang Amy! #ShowtimeMondayParty pic.twitter.com/F8sjJ81RWA — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) September 5, 2022

Perez, who turned a year older on September 5, opened the ABS-CBN noontime program with a medley of dance hits which she introduced from a DJ booth before joining the choreography.

Perez was joined by her long-time friends and colleagues Maribeth Bichara and Mel Feliciano, as well as celebrity dancers Jackie Gonzaga, and Joshua and Jason Zamora.

She then received heartwarming messages from her co-hosts on “It’s Showtime,” which she has been a part of for six years.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“I’m very, very happy. Maraming salamat sa ‘Showtime’ family,” she said. Mahal na mahal ko kayo. I’m truly, truly blessed to have this opportunity na, sa [tinagal] ko sa industriya at sa ABS-CBN, I’m still here. Utang ko ‘yun sa inyong lahat at sa madlang people.

“And thank you, Lord. To God be the glory. Siya talaga ang nagbibigay sa akin ng strength araw-araw to be here kahit na napakahirap i-balance ‘yung family and ‘yung career. Yet, I’m given that strength every single day, kay nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos talaga,” she said.

Perez has two kids with her husband, Carlo Castillo, and an adult son from her former marriage.

Watch her full performance below: