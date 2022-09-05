Photos from O/C Records.

MANILA — Rising singer-songwriter mrld is set to hold her first live show soon, O/C Records announced Friday along with her new song "Ikaw Pa Rin."

O/C Records said mrld will be holding her live show in Manila at Social House, October 28.

In "Ikaw Pa Rin," mrld said she wanted to highlight how people could still love despite it being unrequited.

“To simply put it, I would say it is basically just like picking someone even though you know that they’ll never pick you anyway. I wanted to write a song where we can still appreciate and love people without the thought or the need from them to like us back,” mrld said.

Mrld said her acoustic pop track is heavily influenced by her love for K-pop as she explores the genre deeper.

“As an artist, it’s a goal for me to really not just stick with one sound. It would be boring, or the listeners would think, 'Oh, this just sounds like her previous releases. There’s nothing new,' and I don’t want that," mrld said.

"And especially, Kpop is taking over the music industry all around the world now! I see these idols as an influence on how passionate they are and sound wise, I’m trying to write such songs as well.

“Kpop has been a very huge influence in the industry right now, and I know a lot of people go through a phase where they want to meet or have this relationship (no specifics) with a certain group. I wrote the song with these idols in mind. Knowing the fact that they don’t even know me but I treat them as family. It’s more of an 'I still love you even from afar' or 'I’d still pick you over anything else' type of situation.”

"Ikaw Pa Rin" is now available for streaming on digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The official music video is also up on O/C Records’ YouTube channel.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: