Acclaimed Filipino auteur Lav Diaz returned Monday (Manila time) to the prestigious Venice Film Festival, where he previously won top prizes for his films in 2016 and then in 2020.

Diaz walked the red carpet for the screening of his latest title, “Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon,” an official selection for the Out of Competition section of the film festival.

The film with the international title “When The Waves Are Gone” centers on Lt. Hermes Papauran, described as one of the country’s best investigators, as he grapples with a “moral crossroad.”

The story is set off when Papauran witnesses “his institution’s being a party to a murderous anti-drug campaign, which is spearheaded by no less than the president of the country, Rodrigo Duterte,” according to the synopsis from producer sine olivia pilipinas.

“The atrocities are corroding Lt. Papauran physically and spiritually. He suffers from severe psoriasis, a skin disease resulting from insidious anxiety. A dark past haunts him and it has eventually and literally come back for a reckoning, for a closure.”

Joining Cruz in the cast are Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, and DMs Boongaling.

Diaz’s participation in the 79th edition of Venice Film Festival came two years after he won the Orizzonti award for Best Director for “Lahi Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the Italian film event.

Earlier in 2016, Diaz was awarded the coveted Golden Lion, the highest honor given at the festival, for “Ang Babang Humayo (The Woman Who Left)”.

Aside from Diaz, other Filipinos who are part of the 2022 edition of Venice Film Festival are Soliman Cruz, Bart Guingona, and Noel Sto. Domingo, who are cast members of the Romanian psychological thriller “To The North” from Mihai Mincan.