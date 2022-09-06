Four of Jungo TV’s channels will be available for free on iWantTFC: A8 ESports, Black Belt TV, Scream Flix, and Toro TV.

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC is eyeing more viewers as it partnered with international streaming media company Jungo TV.

iWantTFC has continued to expand its content offerings through the partnership with the streaming platform that operates multiple TV channels featuring movies, sports, music, and more.

Subscribers will be able to watch Jungo TV’s variety of action-packed and thrilling movies and shows on the streaming platform. iWant is also the first Filipino owned-and-operated over-the-top (OTT) platform to carry Jungo TV’s channels.

This newest offering comes after iWantTFC’s successful partnerships with Red Bull and FashionTV, whose live channels are also currently available on the platform.



“This is another exciting partnership that will help us satisfy the interests of our subscribers as we work towards expanding iWantTFC’s premium content. Jungo TV carries an extensive list of programs with quality entertainment, that is why we are looking forward to amplifying their offerings to our viewers,” said ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez.

“We are excited to work with media powerhouse ABS-CBN to distribute our channels across the Philippines and around the world. Our innovative and diverse entertainment digital-first TV networks with horror, action, e-sports, and martial arts programming will enhance the already robust content offering of iWantTFC,” said Jungo TV CEO George Chung.

Viewers can catch hardcore e-gaming shows such as “Super Replay: Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Around the Block,” “City Exhibitions: League of Legends,” and “Super League: Clash Royale - Clash Online” on A8 esports.

Fans of martial arts and combat sports may opt to see Black Belt TV’s shows that highlight basic techniques and combos such as “White Belt II Advanced Guard and Mount Groundfighting,” classic films “Return of the Street Fighter” and “Leopard First Ninja,” as well as “The Legend of Bruce Lee,” which looks back at the life story of the martial arts icon.

More action-packed movies and shows are available on Toro TV, which is the ultimate men’s lifestyle channel featuring the best in international combat sports, exclusive interviews with MMA legends, and other shows.

Viewers can also watch the most frightening classic and current thriller horror films on Scream Flix such as “Amityville: Mt Misery Road,” “Hell Girl,” and “Cabin Fear.” Both Toro TV and Scream Flix are available for free in the USA, Canada, Latin America, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.



