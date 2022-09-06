MANILA — The biggest gathering of stars in local showbiz is finally set to return in October, two years after live events were halted due to the pandemic.

The 2022 ABS-CBN Ball will be held on October 2, the company announced on Tuesday, describing the affair as a “night of gratitude” with the tagline, “Forever grateful, forever Kapamilya.”

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved as the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

The 2022 ball will be the first not only since the onset of the pandemic, but since ABS-CBN was forced off free television when it was denied its broadcast franchise in mid-2020. The crisis resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of employees, as well as an exodus of Kapamilya stars as ABS-CBN sought to recover.

ABS-CBN has since evolved as the country’s leading content provider with diverse partnerships locally and internationally, as well as a digital leader with all of its programs easily accessible across online platforms.

Aside from its theme of gratitude after hurdling the broadcast crisis, this year’s ABS-CBN Ball will also mark the 30th anniversary of Star Magic, which has been celebrating the milestone with successive events and new titles starring its artists in recent months.

