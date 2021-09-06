Toni Gonzaga hits 4 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- Toni Gonzaga now has 4 million subscribers on YouTube, the actress-host announced in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

"Thank you for bringing us here…. Through the #GraceOfGod," Gonzaga said in her post.

In the comment section of her post, Gonzaga's sister Alex, who is also a popular vlogger, congratulated her only sibling for the newest achievement. "Go sisss!!!" she wrote.

Toni started uploading videos about her life and her family on the popular video-sharing website in January 2019.

In a previous post, she said she decided to try her hand at video blogging after realizing it is a great platform for her to connect with her fans and hopefully inspire them.

“I have dedicated a huge part of my life to the entertainment industry. This year, as I celebrate my 20 years of entertaining people, I now am challenging myself to do something different,” she said at the time.

“This channel is not about what I do for a living. This is all about me living, living my best life now with my family and with Seve, who changed my world completely,” Gonzaga added.

Aside from sharing videos about her and her family, Gonzaga also uploads videos of her celebrity interviews.

