MANILA -- Kapamilya actor John Estrada turned to social media on Sunday, September 5 to share his birthday message for his wife Priscilla Meirelles.

Posting their kissing photo, Estrada paid tribute to his wife as he listed the things that he love most about her.

"I love he courage, her independence, her emotional toughness... her intelligence.... I love her for being a wonderful daughter to her parents ... I love her for being a loving sister to her brother .. an amazing daughter in law to her mother in law," Estrada wrote.

"I love her so much for being a great wife and the greatest mom to our daughter I just love her," he added.

Meanwhile, Meirelles thanked all those who remembered her special day.

"Dear friends, thank you for all the birthday greetings and gifts. I have been celebrating my birthday since midnight of Sept. 5 Philippines time zone but the truth is I was born at this very time Brazil time zone today. Now I can officially say I completed one more spring in my lifetime," she wrote.

Estrada and Meirelles celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary just last February. They have a daughter, Anechka.

Currently, Estrada is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."