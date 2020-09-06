Fresh season of Thai BL drama 'Love By Chance' now on iflix

MANILA – The second season of the popular Thai BL drama “Love by Chance” has finally dropped on WeTV and iflix.

The fresh offering has left fans confused on the timeline as it appears that Tin and Can are meeting each other for the first time, seemingly disregarding the events in the first season.

In "Love By Chance," they had met and formed a budding romance until Can rejected Tin at the end of the season.

Popular BL actors Plan Rathavit and Mean Phiravich reprise their roles as Can and Tin, respectively, as they explore what it means to be in love while experiencing the highs and lows of their very first relationship.

The show also marks Phiravich’s final appearance in a BL project, as he is set to take on more mainstream projects.

Aside from “Love by Chance,” other BL shows are also making their way to iflix this month and in October.

Among them are “My Gear and Your Gown,” “My Engineer,” “Because of You,” “Where Your Eyes Linger” and “Addicted.”

iflix is a streaming platform featuring local, regional and international content, which can be seen in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

WeTV, on the other hand, is home to Asian premium content featuring shows from China and the rest of the region.